Derby, Millwall, West Brom and others dealt transfer blow as Man City make decision on youngster

Several Championship clubs are set to be delivered a transfer hammer-blow as Manchester City are not looking to loan out Liam Delap this season, per journalist Richard Cawley.

Son of former Premier League player Rory Delap, the 18-year-old was given a few chances in City’s first team last season, making singular appearances in the Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup – the latter in which he scored against Bournemouth.

But it was his exploits in the under-23 side that were impressive as he netted 24 goals in 20 outings, showing that he was perhaps ready to step into a Championship side already to continue his development.

TEAMtalk reported in April that the likes of Delap’s former club at youth level Derby, as well as Stoke, West Brom, Cardiff and Middlesbrough, and Millwall’s name has recently come up as a potential destination, with Gary Rowett expressing that he would love to have the teenager at the Lions.

But according to Cawley, the Premier League champions want Delap in and around their first-team squad next season, and that may indicate that he will get more chances after his development squad exploits.

The Verdict

With all the links to Championship clubs surrounding his name, it did look as though Delap would spend a season in the EFL.

But if Pep Guardiola wants him with the senior squad – he’s already got the call-up for pre-season training – then it looks like big things could be happening for the youngster this coming season.

Of course the further we get into the transfer window then City’s transfer stance may change – especially if something happens for Harry Kane – but as of now it looks like Delap is staying.

Is that the right move? Personally I think he is ready for the next stage of his development which would be regular game-time in the Championship, but City may feel like he’s more advanced of that level already.