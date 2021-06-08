Derby, Middlesbrough and Stoke in transfer chase for Southampton player

Young Southampton defender Pascal Kpohomouh is attracting the attention of three Championship clubs as he gets set to leave the Saints, according to HampshireLive.

The 19-year-old joined the south coast club from Manchester City in 2018 and has been a regular in the club’s under-18 and under-23 teams over the years.

But he will not get the chance to make the grade at senior level for the Saints as his release from the club when his contract expires at the end of this month has been confirmed.

Kpohomouh may have known about his future for a number of weeks as it turns out he has been on trial with all of Derby County, Stoke City and Middlesbrough recently in a bid to secure himself a quick move upon his Saints release.

The Guinea-born defender played in under-23 matches for the latter two teams and having been a part of a winning team for both games he featured in for Boro, he may most likely end up in Neil Warnock’s development squad.

21 things every Derby County fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 How many years ago was the club formed? 136 137 138 139

But all three outfits are thought to be showing interest in his signature and the teenager may have a hard decision to make in the coming weeks.

The Verdict

Considering he has already had three trials at Championship clubs, it doesn’t seem as though Kpohomouh will have many issues on earning a contract – it just depends on who picks him up.

The defender hasn’t got much senior experience at all – all of his game-time has come with Southampton’s development squads – so whoever he joins he will most likely head straight into the under-23’s.

The player’s choice may end up coming down to who he thinks he will have the best chance of game-time with first – all three clubs have decent development systems but if you’re taking one team out of the three it’s perhaps Derby County, who lack depth in that area of the pitch right now.