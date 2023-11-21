Highlights Derby County's promotion push in League One could be an appealing prospect for Blackpool winger CJ Hamilton as he considers potential transfer offers.

Despite being in a lower division, Derby is in a stronger league position compared to Championship sides Huddersfield and QPR, who are struggling near the bottom of the table.

With Derby already having more league wins than Huddersfield and QPR combined this season, joining the Rams could provide Hamilton with a more enjoyable second half of the season and a good chance for promotion.

The January transfer window certainly looks as though it could be a rather important one for Derby County.

Following their relegation from the Championship at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, the Rams are now in their second year in League One, having missed out on a place in the play-offs by just a single point at the end of last season.

As a result, promotion will no doubt be the aim for Paul Warne's side, as they look to live up to the expectation and ambition of a club of their size.

However, Derby currently once again find themselves seventh in the third-tier table, outside the play-off places on goals scored as things stand.

Consequently, the Rams will no doubt have to strengthen in the January window to ensure they do not miss out in such circumstances again, and it seems as though one potential target for the Pride Park club, may have already emerged.

Who have Derby been linked with ahead of the January transfer window?

According to recent reports from Football Insider, the Rams are now plotting to make a move for Blackpool winger CJ Hamilton, once the window reopens at the turn of the year.

The 28-year-old joined Blackpool from Mansfield Town back in the summer of 2020, and has since gone on to make 114 appearances in all competitions for the Seasiders, scoring ten goals and providing 15 assists in that time.

However, Hamilton is out of contract at Bloomfield Road at the end of this season, which could leave the club susceptible to offers from elsewhere come January.

Now it seems Derby may look to take advantage of that, although they are not alone with their pursuit of him, with Championship duo Huddersfield Town and QPR also credited with an interest in the 28-year-old.

Given those two sides are currently a division above Derby and Blackpool, they may arguably be favourites to secure the services of Hamilton when the market reopens.

But despite that, there is also an argument to be made that there is one advantage the Rams themselves may have over these two sides, in the race to win this particular transfer battle.

What advantage could Derby have over Huddersfield and QPR in the race for Hamilton?

Although QPR and Huddersfield may be playing in a higher division than Derby at this moment in time, the Rams are certainly in a stronger position within their respective league standings.

As has been mentioned, Derby are currently well placed to mount a push for promotion from League One over the next few months, if they can build on the start to the campaign they have made.

The same however, cannot be said for either Huddersfield or QPR in the Championship at this moment in time.

Right now, QPR currently sit 23rd in the Championship table, five points from safety after a challenging start to the season that has seen them take just ten points from 16 league games so far.

Huddersfield meanwhile, are not much better off, with the Terriers themselves currently 21st in the table, just four points clear of the relegation zone.

Current Championship Standings Position Team Played Goal Difference Points 21st Huddersfield Town 16 -14 15 22nd Rotherham United 16 -17 11 23rd QPR 16 -16 10 24th Sheffield Wednesday 16 -20 6 As of 21st November 2023

Consequently, a move to one of those two sides in January, looks as though it has the potential to drop Hamilton right into the middle of a battle to avoid relegation.

Such an experience, where the pressure is constantly on and picking up results always looks a challenge may not be fun for the winger, who endured one of those only last season with Blackpool.

As a result, it could be argued that a move to Derby to take part in a promotion push - even if it is a level below - could be more appealing for the 28-year-old.

Indeed, with Derby's eight league wins this season is already three more than Huddersfield (three_ and QPR (two) have claimed between them, which does seem to indicate that a second half of the season at Pride Park would be more enjoyable for the winger.

Beyond that, with the Rams being managed by a proven promotion winner at this level in Warne, Hamilton may also feel that such a move, would still give him a good chance to experience a return to the Championship next season, especially given the position they currently occupy.

So with that in mind, it seems that even though Derby may not be playing in as high a level as QPR and Huddersfield, their current position may yet play into their hands, when it comes to any January battle for the services of Hamilton.