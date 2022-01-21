Derby man’s versatility could make him key QPR asset in promotion push: Opinion

We’ve not yet seen the fire sale at Derby County that many assumed we would this month but players are consistently being linked with a move away as the off-field issues continue.

Rams captain Tom Lawrence is one such player reportedly in demand, with a string of other Championship and Premier League clubs interested in him.

According to West London Sport, the 28-year-old has long been a top target of Mark Warburton’s and on this season’s evidence, it is clear to see why.

After a difficult few years, Lawrence has looked back to his match-winning best at times for the Rams this term – with his brace against Sheffield United last weekend absolutely oozing with quality.

He’s now scored seven times and adding three assists for Wayne Rooney’s side this season and he could be just the sort of signing that helps the R’s upkeep their play-off push.

The sides around them are strengthening and it’s important that the Hoops use January to tool up too because this is their best chance of securing a top-six finish since their relegation in 2014/15.

Lawrence’s versatility could be particularly useful for Warburton given the other offensive assets he has available to him.

The Welshman is more than capable of playing in a number 10 role and could be a very useful player to have while Ilias Chair is away on international duty.

Once he’s back, he’d be a useful option to have to ensure that Chair and Chris Willock are kept fit and well-rested while also providing Warburton with a different type of forward.

Charlie Austin, Lyndon Dykes, and Andre Gray all have their own skillsets and have combined well for the R’s this term but adding a player with the technical skills, ball-carrying ability, and intelligence of Lawrence would certainly strengthen the striking unit.

As per West London Sport, QPR have approached the Derby administrators to thrash out a deal and are hoping to sign him for a cut-price fee.

The likes of Bournemouth, Fulham, and Newcastle United have all been linked as well but if the Hoops can get this deal over the line, it could prove to be massive for their promotion hopes.