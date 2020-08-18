Derby make Celtic and West Brom target top of their transfer list

Wigan Athletic goalkeeper David Marshall is now top of Derby County’s list of goalkeeping targets, according to reputable journalist Alan Nixon.

Derby have a lot to feel positive about after Phillip Cocu’s debut season at Pride Park but their goalkeeping options are a concern.

Ben Hamer returned to Leicester City at the end of the season, while Kelle Roos was far from convincing last term.

The East Midlands side have been linked with a loan move for Chelsea goalkeeper Nathan Baxter already this term but it seems another man is their top priority.

According to Nixon, Marshall is now top of the Rams’ list of options at the position.

The Scotland international could be a good value signing, given he is 35, only has one year left on his current deal, and that the Latics went into administration and were subsequently relegated last term.

Derby may face some competition for Marshall with newly-promoted West Bromwich Albion and Scottish giants Celtic also linked with a move.

The experienced shot-stopper joined Wigan at the start of last season and was hugely impressive for the Latics – with no side outside the Championship’s top nine teams conceding fewer goals.

The Verdict

I really like this move from Derby.

Marshall is an experienced Championship keeper, with more than 400 appearances in the division under his belt, and a very safe pair of hands – which for me is exactly what they need.

Goalkeeper is a position of concern for them, so swooping for Marshall would be a very smart move and should be good value for money.

On top of that, his experience could be very useful with the number of young players in the Rams squad.