Highlights Derby County's interest in Notts County striker Macaulay Langstaff could give them an edge in the promotion race.

Langstaff is the top goalscorer in England's top four divisions and could thrive in Derby's creative team.

Portsmouth should be worried about Derby's intent to sign Langstaff, as it could impact their own promotion bid.

Derby County could send a strong message to their promotion rivals with an eye-catching January swoop.

The League One automatic promotion race has been blown wide open in recent weeks, with six clubs separated by just six points.

Paul Warne's Rams have enjoyed an excellent climb up the table after a disappointing start to the campaign and sit just one point behind leaders Portsmouth, having played one less game.

With the top of the table proving to be a closely contested affair, the January window could prove to be crucial come May. According to Football Insider, Derby have already seen a bid for Charlton's Corey Blackett-Taylor turned down, and now a striker could be on Warne's radar.

Macaulay Langstaff could give Derby County edge

According to HITC on Tuesday 16 January, Notts County striker Macaulay Langstaff is of interest to Derby heading into the final two weeks of the January window.

No player in England's top four divisions has more goals than the 26-year-old, who helped Notts to National League promotion in the 2022/23 campaign.

Top goalscorers in the top four divisions in the 2023/24 season, as per BBC Sport Player Goals Minutes per goal Macaulay Langstaff 20 117 Jake Young 16 123 Alfie May 16 129 Devante Cole 16 134

The County striker has made the jump from the National League with ease and could thrive in one of League One's most creative teams.

Derby under Warne have emerged as one of the third tier's most impressive teams when it comes to underlying numbers.

As per FotMob, the Rams have amassed the third-highest expected goals in the division, creating 68 big chances, which is only second to league leaders, Portsmouth.

Crucially, Warne's men have missed 37 big chances during the 2023/24 season - with Langstaff in the side, that number would be significantly lower.

James Collins has an impressive 12 goals to his name, but with no other player in the top 20 when it comes to goals scored, signing a proven goalscorer could be vital in the Rams' promotion push.

Portsmouth should worry about Macaulay Langstaff Derby County

It's certainly been a difficult month for John Mousinho's Portsmouth.

The South Coast club have one win in their past five matches, losing three, including an embarrassing defeat to Leyton Orient in their most recent fixture.

The hierarchy at Pompey know they must recruit before the January window slams shut and news of Derby's intent will come as a concern.

At present, given the reluctance to really splash the cash at Fratton Park, a move for Langstaff would be extremely unlikely.

However, given Colby Bishop and Kusini Yengi's presence, another forward is probably low on Mousinho's wishlist.

Nevertheless, Pompey's rivals making eye-catching moves simply have to alert the board; failure to react could see the Blues' automatic promotion bid fall apart once again.

Bolton Wanderers in strong position despite Derby County transfer activity

As for Bolton Wanderers, Ian Evatt will be satisfied with his side's league position despite the impressive transfer talk swirling around Pride Park.

The Trotters are currently fourth in League One, but have two games in hand on Derby and Peterborough, and three games in hand on Portsmouth, despite only being two points adrift of the league summit.

Dion Charles, Victor Adeboyejo and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson provide Evatt with an impressive strike force, which makes a move for another striker unlikely.

Considering Bolton's strong league position, transfer talk from elsewhere is unlikely to lower the confidence levels currently flowing around Greater Manchester.