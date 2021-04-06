Derby, Huddersfield, Cardiff keeping tabs on 18-goal EFL ace

Derby County are among a host of Championship sides interested in signing Accrington Stanley forward Dion Charles, according to The Sun’s Tom Barclay.

Charles – who joined Accrington from Southport in 2019 – has been in tremendous goalscoring form for Accrington in League One this season.

The 25-year-old has scored 17 goals in 32 League One appearances, netting 18 times in 39 games across all competitions.

Charles also made his international debut for Northern Ireland last month, with the forward having a superb season on a personal note.

Derby County quiz: Can you get 19/19 on our bumper Easter quiz?

1 of 19 What is the capacity of Pride Park? 30,182 31,914 33,597 35,670

According to Tom Barclay of The Sun, Derby County, Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City are now keeping tabs on Charles’ progress.

The forward is out of contract at the end of the season, however Stanley are expected to activate the option for a further year as high-profile Championship sides circle.

Derby and Huddersfield are both fighting towards the bottom of the Championship table, whilst Cardiff’s play-off hopes look to be dead and buried after a heavy 5-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Monday.

The Verdict

This very much feels like when Kayden Jackson scored plenty of goals in League Two for Accrington, and they have done it again in regards to picking out a gem from the lower leagues.

What a season it has been for Charles. His goal record in League One is superb, and he’s been called up to his country as a result of that.

It will be very difficult for Accrington to keep hold of him this summer, and I could see him being a great fit at Derby as they are despite for fresh, young blood up top to compliment Colin Kazim-Richards.