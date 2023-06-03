Derby County are rivalling Championship duo Bristol City and Huddersfield as they look to sign forward Harvey Knibbs after he left Cambridge.

Who is Harvey Knibbs?

The 24-year-old started out at Nottingham Forest before joining Aston Villa’s academy, but he left the West Midlands side in 2019 to join Cambridge in search of more game time.

Knibbs has featured regularly for the U’s over the past four seasons, with highlights including helping the side as they won promotion from League Two, whilst he has played his part in keeping the team in the third tier over the past two years.

However, with his deal expiring, there have been doubts about his long-term future, and it was confirmed by Cambridge that Knibbs will be leaving when his contract runs down in the coming weeks.

And, that has alerted several clubs, as Football Insider revealed that the Rams are keen on doing a deal for the attacker, who can play in various positions in the final third.

But, they won’t have a clear run at the player, as the update also claims that Huddersfield and Bristol City are keen on Knibbs, who will obviously be available on a free.

Of course, the Terriers and the Robins have an advantage over Derby in the transfer race, as they will be able to offer Championship football.

Knibbs scored five goals and registered five assists as Cambridge secured their safety in League One on a dramatic final day.

Knibbs needs to consider his next move carefully

This is a big decision for the player, and it will be very interesting to see where he ends up. The prospect of the Championship will appeal, but Knibbs needs to think carefully about his next move, as he doesn’t want to go to a club where he doesn’t play, as that will impact his development.

You can understand why the clubs are keeping tabs on Knibbs, as he is someone who can play in a few attacking positions, and at 24, his best years should be in front of him. So, to get a player like that on a free is a smart bit of business.

Ultimately, the decision now all rests on Knibbs, and, as mentioned, he will be considering many factors before making the call. He will have certainly enjoyed his time at Cambridge, but now feels like the right time for him to be making the next step in his career.