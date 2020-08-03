Derby eyeing transfer agreement for 23-year-old

Derby County would like to keep defender Matt Clarke for next season, after he enjoyed a fine loan spell at the club in 2019/20, according to the Argus.

The Rams had a season that evolved into a pretty successful one, as they put together a late challenge for the play-offs.

Form faltered at the final hurdles, though, and eventually, they fell short, though there was plenty to take from the campaign that was positive.

Indeed, one of those was the signing of Clarke and the defender certainly looks a player capable of shining for them again next season, if he ends up back at Pride Park.

According to the report, then, the Rams would like to keep him – though only likely on loan – for the 2020/21 campaign and it now depends on Brighton being willing to see him go out again this summer.

The Verdict

Clarke is a good defender and showed the quality he has for the Rams last season.

Brighton have good options in defence when you look at him, Ben White and the pair of Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster, so you can see why they might be willing to let Clarke out again on loan next year.

Derby would benefit hugely from him, then, and it remains to be seen if they can get him back.