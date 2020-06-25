Derby eyeing 54-cap international ahead of summer window

As per the Scottish Sun, Derby County have joined the race to try and sign Craig Gordon this summer as the veteran goalkeeper looks for a new club.

The stopper has been at Celtic for much of the recent past but found himself playing less and less with the signing of Scott Bain, and then Fraser Forster at the Hoops.

Indeed, he’s looking for a new team to play for this summer and has rejected the chance to sign for St Mirren already, whilst recently relegated Hearts have a deal on the table for him and he is thought to be considering that.

Derby, though, are apparently weighing up making an offer of their own for him as they look to add some experience to their squad, with Gordon playing 54 times for Scotland.

Phillip Cocu has some good young players but perhaps wants a bit more knowledge in his team, to go alongside the likes of Wayne Rooney and Curtis Davies – who recently signed a contract extension.

The Verdict

Whether Gordon gets into the Derby first-team upon signing is up for debate and therefore he might want to consider, if it is not a guarantee, whether he wants to sit on a bench as he did at Celtic.

He’s still got plenty to offer but he is leaving Celtic to play more before the end of his career, and that will make his decision for him.