‘Derby’, ‘Coventry’, ‘Huddersfield’ – Assessing potential destinations for Leeds United man as exit looms: The verdict

Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw is reportedly set for a loan move away from Elland Road in the January transfer window according to Football Insider.

The 29-year-old has spent a number of months in the treatment room whilst with the Yorkshire-based club, although he is edging closer to a return to action.

Forshaw is yet to make an appearance for the Whites this term, and it seems highly unlikely that he’ll be able to force his way into the Leeds starting XI anytime soon, with the likes of Kalvin Phillips and Mateusz Klich being regular starters in Marcelo Bielsa’s team.

Forshaw made eight appearances last season for Leeds though, as they won promotion into the Premier League, and he’ll be eager to get his career back on track with regular minutes.

A move to the Championship could certainly be a possibility as well, with the midfielder showing in the past that he can perform to a high standard in the second-tier.

But which Championship clubs should be looking at a deal to sign Forshaw and why?

We discuss….

Phil Spencer:

Adam Forshaw is a quality football player.

If it wasn’t for his injury problems I’m quite sure that he’d still be featuring regularly for Leeds United, but of course he needs to be playing regularly.

Given that he’s helped two clubs in Leeds and Middlesbrough to promotion there’s no doubt that he’ll be looking at clubs towards the top end of the table.

Forshaw would improve any squad in the league and his experience could be crucial for anyone who is chasing a spot in the Premier League.

Ned Holmes:

I can’t help thinking that he would be a fantastic addition for Huddersfield Town.

The Carlos Corberan factor cannot be ignored for me here. The two will know each other well given their time at Leeds and I think the experienced midfielder could be a real asset for the Terriers.

Corberan has begin to shape the side to fit his own ideology but there’s no denying the influence of Bielsa on it and signing a player that has been one of his most trusted lieutenants in the past would make a lot of sense.

You feel the Yorkshire club would be well placed to sign him and it would be a fuss-free move for the player.

Derby County could also be a good option as they could use his experience in the middle of the park but you’d question whether Leeds will want to deal with them given their recent frosty relationship and whether Forshaw would want to join a side in a relegation battle.

Jake Sanders:

At the age of just 29, I still believe that Forshaw has plenty to offer at Championship level, which means he should have a queue of clubs interested in taking him on loan in January.

But one club that specifically springs to mind is Coventry.

The Sky Blues have made an impressive start to life back in the second-tier, but they appear to be severely lacking experience in their squad.

Whilst Forshaw has been short of minutes, having made just eight appearances in the previous 18 months, his leadership and knowhow at this level would make him a great addition for a Coventry side that’re likely to be involved in dogfight in the New Year.