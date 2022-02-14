Derby County’s Wayne Rooney shares light-hearted Valentine’s Day post

Wayne Rooney has shared a funny image of himself and wife Coleen to mark Valentine’s Day.

The Derby County boss has done a remarkable job with the Rams this season as they look to complete a miraculous great escape by avoiding relegation to League One despite being hit with a 21-point deduction.

Whilst most of Rooney’s posts on social media focus on the football club, he shared a throwback post alongside Coleen on this romantic day.

And, it’s fair to say it was a pretty unflattering photo of the Derby chief, who was wearing some very short shorts, a sleeveless top and he had a huge lollipop in his hand, with the image taken some years ago.

Of course, Rooney’s main focus this week will be on the Rams’ huge fixture against Peterborough United at Pride Park this weekend.

The Posh are two points and one place above Derby as it stands, and they have a massive game against Reading on Wednesday before they make the trip to the East Midlands on Saturday.

The verdict

This shows that Rooney can have a laugh at himself and it’s good for players and managers to show their personality on social media when they can, so the fans will appreciate it.

It also shows the boss can take himself away from the football, which is something he will have learnt to do considering he has been in the spotlight for virtually all of his career.

For Rooney and Derby though, the only concern will be Peterborough and he will be desperate to get three points to help this unlikely survival bid.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.