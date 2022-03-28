Derby County’s Wayne Rooney makes Man United admission

Former Manchester United striker and current Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has revealed his desire to manage the Old Trafford outfit one day.

Rooney, now 36, spent 13 seasons at United, scoring 253 goals and becoming the club’s leading all-time goal scorer.

Currently in a relegation battle with Derby County following their 21 point deduction by the EFL, Rooney has revealed the motivation behind him going into management in the first place is that one day he hopes to manage Manchester United.

“The whole reason in me going into management is Manchester United,” Rooney said via The Sun.

“I got offered the job interview for the Everton job.

“I want to be Manchester United manager.

“I know I am not ready now but I have to plan everything I do to make sure one day it will happen.”

Rooney has been permanent Derby County manager since January 2021 when he took over the Rams following the departure of Phillip Cocu.

This season, his side have battled hard to avoid the drop despite a 21-point deduction by the EFL, although the club are currently bottom of the Championship table.

The gap from Derby to safety is eight points at present, with just seven games left to play for the Rams.

The Verdict

It’s really interesting to hear that Wayne Rooney’s motivation for getting into management was his desire to one day manage Manchester United.

The 36-year-old has done a good job at Derby given the circumstances, and has certainly not done his reputation any harm during his time at Pride Park.

How soon a Manchester United role could come up for Rooney though, remains to be seen, with it not likely to be a possibility for the foreseeable future.

Rooney will likely need to prove himself at a higher level before being given the keys to Old Trafford, but, he himself has admitted it is something he is not quite ready for just yet.

Having such an affinity with the club, you would never say never to this happening in the future.