Derby County’s Wayne Rooney blasts rival clubs

Wayne Rooney has been heavily critical of other clubs for trying to take advantage of Derby County’s financial predicament.

The 36-year-old has criticised rivals for the opportunism shown in the transfer market as clubs look to sign Derby players below market value.

Speaking following the closure of the transfer window, Rooney was very open with his displeasure with what he thinks is clubs taking advantage of the situation.

“Some people might look at it and say, it’s young players that (have) gone out, but we’ve been relying on young players all season, so it’s a big hit for us,” said Rooney, via the Mirror.

“Ideally I’d have wanted Luke [Plange] to stay with us, maybe for another 18 months, and see him develop. For the club as a whole, it would have been better financially if that was the case.

“We’re in a difficult position and I feel other clubs have taken advantage of that.

“Whether that’s Wigan with Graeme Shinnie, Crystal Palace with Luke Plange, they’ve seen an opportunity.

“There’s a reason why they’ve come in and tried to do it now because they know they are getting the players a lot lower than they are actually valued at.”

Derby lost the likes of Plange to Crystal Palace for an offer the club considers to be below the player’s evaluation.

However, there was nothing the club could do as it is in desperate need of funds to prove to the EFL that it can afford to finish the season. If they cannot provide that proof then they face the threat of liquidation.

Derby have been in administration since the start of the season, which has seen them receive a 21-points deduction penalty in the Championship.

Plange will remain with the club for the remainder of the season, but he will then move to Crystal Palace in the Summer. Plange, 19, made his debut for the Rams last December, scoring in his first start in a 1-0 win against Blackpool.

The Verdict

Unfortunately for Derby, clubs are going to be as ruthless as they can be in the transfer market.

In such a difficult period for signing players, it makes a lot of sense that clubs would choose to sniff around Derby looking for a bargain.

There was nothing Derby could do about it this January, but that is a consequence for the financial position they find themselves in.

The hope now will be that a new owner can be found soon to avoid liquidation and they will no longer have to worry about low ball offers again come the Summer.