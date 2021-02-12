Derby County’s Tyree Wilson: Who is he? Will he ever break into the 1st team?

He may only be 18-years-old, but it already seems as Tyree Wilson may well be set for a big future at Derby County.

Having made his debut for the club’s Under 18s side at the age of just 15, it appears as though the young striker has been showing his potential for quite some time already.

The teenager has been a reliable source of both goals and assists at academy level for the Rams, helping the club’s Under 18 side to claim their league title back in the 2018/19 campaign, which certainly bodes well for his future prospects.

Indeed, having already been named in Derby’s matchday squad for their 2-1 win over Reading in the Championship back in January 2019, it does seem as though Wilson has put himself in the minds of some of those making the calls at Pride Park.

That is something that can be backed up by the fact that one of Wilson’s former Under 18s strike partners – Morgan Whittaker – has not only made the breakthrough at Pride Park, but also secured a move to promotion chasing Swansea City in the January transfer window, netting on his debut in their FA Cup defeat to Manchester City earlier this week.

Those comparisons, while putting some pressure on Wilson to make a similar impact, could well open up an opportunity for the striker to try and make a similar impression for the Rams first-team.

Given he has started to make the step up to Under 23s on a more regular basis this season at the age of just 18, finding the net on two occasions in eight outings during the current campaign, it does seem as though Wilson is continuing to make steps in the direction he will want if he is to get an opportunity in the Rams’ senior side at some point in the future.

It is also worth noting that with the financial uncertainty surrounding Derby at this moment in time, it is possible the club will be forced to turn their young players on more regular occasions if things do not get sorted, meaning Wilson’s chance could also be boosted by the off-field situation at the club.

As a result, with all things considered, it could be argued that it may not be a huge surprise to see Wilson work his way into contention for Wayne Rooney’s senior side at some point in the not too distant future.