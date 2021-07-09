Derby County’s transfer stance on summer target becomes clearer

Derby County are seeking to get Teden Mengi in on loan from Manchester United prior to their pre-season friendly against the Red Devils next week, as per a recent report by Mirror Online.

The youngster previously had a brief temporary stint with the Rams towards the back end of last season and ended up making nine appearances as County just staved off the threat of relegation.

Wayne Rooney is said to have been particularly impressed with the 19-year-old’s performances at Pride Park and now it appears that the Derby boss is keen to bring the player back to the Midlands on a season long loan deal.

A verbal agreement is said to already be in place for the deal to be sanctioned, however the report goes on to state that nothing can be completed until Derby’s financial situation is cleared up.

The higher or lower Derby County transfer fee quiz – can you get 20/20?

1 of 20 Kamil Jozwiak joined last September, but was his transfer fee higher or lower than George Thorne's? Higher Lower

Under the terms of their current embargo, loanees are only allowed to stay with the club for half a season rather than a full campaign, which means Mengi’s potential move is in the balance at present.

The Verdict

A full season for Mengi at senior level would do him the world of good and therefore I think a move to Derby is a step in the right direction for the young prospect.

He clearly impressed Rooney over the course of the limited games he was afforded last term and now it seems that the County boss is ready to put faith in him for an entire campaign.

There will understandably be some frustrations at present however, with the Rams being restricted from completing a deal due to their ongoing financial problems which need to be sorted out as soon as possible.

Once these issues are resolved, Rooney will only then be able to properly look at strengthening his current squad.