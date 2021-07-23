Derby County’s transfer stance emerges as Nottingham Forest look to seal shock transfer agreement

Derby County are not at all interested in selling young left-back Lee Buchanan to Nottingham Forest, as reported by The Athletic’s Ryan Conway.

The 20-year-old has rather swiftly emerged as a Forest target, with The Reds submitting a bid that was substantially below the club’s valuation.

Conway’s tweet outlines that Forest are expected to try again with a second offer, however, if a deal is to be agreed, it would have to be significantly higher than the previously proposed sum.

Buchanan emerged as a first-team regular under Wayne Rooney last season, making 35 appearances and starting 28 games. He also provided three assists as he proved to be an exciting attacking threat, whilst also showing his competence as a defender.

The left-back has also represented England at youth level, making six appearances for his national side at various levels.

The verdict

Buchanan is a very exciting talent who has a big future in English football. He has proved this year that he is a solid and dependable defensive option for Rooney, while he has also shown that he can get forward and create opportunities from a d deeper position.

The fact that it is Forest in pursuit will certainly frustrate the club, but if offered a reasonable figure this time around, then it would be no surprise to see him make the switch.

The left-back area needs reinforcements at Forest, and Buchanan is an option that despite his age, can fit straight in.

Whether Forest come in with a second bid remains to be seen, but the report suggests it is likely. It would be a big blow for Derby, considering how talented he is, but it might be the best decision for the club.

