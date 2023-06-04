Derby County are planning for life in League One after they missed out on a place in the playoffs on the final day of the season.

Their 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday meant Peterborough pipped the Rams into sixth place, with Wednesday going onto win the playoff final.

It means Paul Warne is putting plans in place for a promotion push which will no doubt excite supporters, especially with news of the transfer restrictions imposed on the club being eased.

It should mean for an exciting 2023/24 season as they look to return to the Championship.

Fans will be excited for the return of football once pre-season is out of the way, as fans flock back to Pride Park to see their side.

With that in mind, will you be seeing any famous faces at Pride Park? We've decided to take a look at who the most famous Rams fans are.

3 Is Niall Horan a Rams fan?

Despite being Irish, the former member of boyband One Direction is an avid supporter of the Rams.

Despite being a member of one the most successful boyband's in history, Horan spoke of being starstruck when meeting his heroes of past and present, something unusual for a high profile celebrity.

Horan is incredibly vocal on social media about Derby, and will often attend games home and away.

Jack O'Connell

One of Derby's most famous supporters is actor Jack O’Connell.

The actor resides from Alvaston, a short walk down the river Derwent from Pride Park and is known in his role and has appeared in shows such as Skins, as Cook, as well as the film Unbreakable.

Such as his love for the Rams, O’Connell recently attended a away game with fellow famous fan Horan, watching his beloved Derby beat Oxford United 3-2 at the Kassam Stadium.

Robert Lindsay

The actor is a well known fan among supporters of the club. He was vocal in his public support during Derby's financial issues during their time in administration, raising awareness of their plight.

Incredibly, he penned he penned the ‘Steve Bloomer’s watching’ song played before games, which might not be known to most supporters.

Additionally, he was born in Derbyshire, with many supporters knowing him from his time in BBC sitcom My Family.

2 Have you seen a former James Bond actor at Pride Park?

Former James Bond actor Timothy Dalton has been cited as being a well known supporter of the Rams. Dalton was born in Derbyshire where it's thought his interest in Derby started from there.

The experienced actor is best remembered in cinema as James Bond, featuring in License to Kill and The Living Daylights in the 1980s, preceding Pierce Brosnan as 007.

Graham Coxon

Another well known musician known to support the Rams is Blur guitarist Graham Coxon.

His interest in Derby stemmed way before the Brit-Pop movement in the 90s thanks to living in his grandfather's house in Spondon, a short 15-minute walk from Pride Park.

1 Anymore Hollywood A-listers known to be Derby fans?

Incredibly, George Clooney has been cited as having an interest in Derby County thanks to Jack O'Connell.

This is as a result of filming Money Monster, working closely with O'Connell meant he sparked an interest in the Rams, something Clooney confirmed in an interview last year.