Derby County’s top 10 youngest ever goalscorers – Where are they now?

There have been few positives for Derby County this season as they battle to stay in the Championship and for their very future, but one clear standout has been the emergence of many talented youngsters.

Boss Wayne Rooney has been forced to turn to the academy and several players have stepped up, offering hope and excitement for the future. Of course, the next challenge will be to keep hold of these players and if a new owner arrives, building around this crop will surely be the priority.

Bringing through youth is nothing new for the Rams, with the East Midlands outfit having produced a lot of talent in the past, although not all youngsters who break onto the scene go on to fulfil their potential.

And, here we look at there 10 youngest scorers for Derby in the modern era, as per Transfermarkt, with these players having varying degrees of success in the years that follow…