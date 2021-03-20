Derby County’s top 10 youngest ever goalscorers – Did you know this?

Louie Sibley came off the bench to net a fabulous late equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Brentford on Tuesday night.

It has been a frustrating campaign for Sibley, who has failed to replicate the form he displayed in the second half of last season, especially after lockdown.

But the young, homegrown midfielder netted his first goal of the season on Tuesday, rescuing a point for Derby as they came from 2-0 down to draw the game against the promotion-chasing Bees.

Wayne Rooney has put his faith in a number of young players this season, with Lee Buchanan, Max Bird and Jason Knight among those featuring a number of times this term.

But who are Derby’s youngest ever goalscorers? Who are the most exciting, young prospects to have found the net in a Rams shirt?

