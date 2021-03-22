Derby County’s top 10 most expensive signings – What are they up to now?

It’s been a tough season for Derby County and Rams fans will just want to see their side secure mathematical safety in the Championship and have done with for the campaign.

Indeed, it’s been one to forget with off-field matters concerning a takeover dragging on for way too long as well, but at least some good young players are still coming through and that is one silver lining.

Whether a takeover means they are better able to keep hold of those players remains to be seen, of course, and time will also tell what it might mean for signing players in the summer.

It seems unlikely in the current financial market that big money will be spent, of course, but on that note we’re taking a look at 10 of the Rams’ most expensive signings in history, with the help of transfermarkt.

Click through the gallery and see how many of the deals you remember going through…