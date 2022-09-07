Derby County’s top 10 most expensive signings ever – But what are they up to now?

Whereas some of the club’s League One rivals decided to splash the cash in the previous transfer window, Derby County opted to take a sensible approach in terms of their business over the course of the summer.

The Rams signed 10 players on free transfers whilst they were also active in the loan market.

Haydon Roberts, Lewis Dobbin, William Osula and Joseph Anang all sealed temporary moves to Pride Park.

Whereas Derby have shown some signs of promise during the opening stages of the season, it is fair to say that their new players are still developing an understanding with each other.

Currently ninth in the League One standings, the Rams will be looking to bounce back from their recent defeat to Plymouth Argyle when they face Morecambe this weekend.

Ahead of Saturday’s showdown with the Shrimps, we have decided to take a look at what Derby’s top 10 most expensive signings are up to now…