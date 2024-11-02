Derby County's last 10 years have been a true roller coaster.

From the ups of battling for promotion to the Premier League, to the downs of financial strife, leading to administration and eventually two years in League One, it has been all action at Pride Park since 2014.

Now back in the Championship, the Rams are looking to maintain their position as a second tier club, and start to build themselves back into the competitive force that they once were in the division all those years ago.

In that spirit, Football League World have put together a fantastic starting XI of players that donned the black-and-white of the club in the last decade. However, loan players are not being used, and this list is built off players' form during their time at Pride Park.

Top loan players like Mason Mount, Harry Wilson and Fikayo Tomori are, therefore, ruled out of this XI.

GK - Scott Carson

There was no debate about the goalkeeping position, with Scott Carson's time at Derby still fondly remembered to this day.

During his four full seasons, he kept 60 clean sheets in 171 games, conceding just 189 goals. His performances were incredible, and the now 39-year-old was a key reason behind why the Rams nearly won promotion under Gary Rowett in 2017/18.

RB - Jayden Bogle

Jayden Bogle made 90 appearances for Derby after making his debut for the club in 2018 under the guidance of Frank Lampard.

An attacking, modern full-back, the 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, yet he has already played in the Premier League 50 times. Andre Wisdom narrowly missed out due to his second spell at the club, which saw him dropped for Bogle.

CB - Curtis Nelson

A dependable asset in Paul Warne's team, Curtis Nelson has been a supreme ever-present since joining the club ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The centre-back was a part of the Rams team that won promotion from League One at the end of April, while also being crowned Derby's Player of the Season for his performances in League One.

CB - Eiran Cashin

The second academy graduate on this list, after Bogle, Eiran Cashin is the first name on the team sheet currently, and has adapted back to the Championship incredibly after two years in the third tier.

With over 130 appearances for the Rams to his name at just 22, there is no doubt that the former Republic of Ireland U21 international is writing his own history at Pride Park. A future captain, Cashin is a massive fan's favourite, and is becoming one of the best centre-backs in the league.

LB - Craig Forsyth

At 35, everything that could have been said about Craig Forsyth already has been, and he has continued to show why he has been such a key part of several Derby teams since he first joined in 2013.

Although he has started to show his age at times, the Rams have been loyal to the Scot, and he finally got his fairytale promotion with the club at the end of the last season, before being rewarded with an extension to his contract.

DM - George Thorne

An incredible defensive midfielder ruined by injuries, it's hard to believe that George Thorne is still only 31-years-old.

While he has not been at the level to play at a professional level for quite some time, it's hard to deny Thorne his place in this team as one of the Rams' biggest what ifs?

Able to pass from any angle, shoot from any distance and be the enforcer in front of the defence, the midfielder is one of the best to have played in the position in recent times for Derby, and there will always be a cloud of sadness surrounding supporters when they think of him.

George Thorne Derby County League Stats (TransferMarkt) Season Apps Goals Apps 2013/14 9 1 1 2014/15 3 - 1 2015/16 34 2 4 2016/17 - - - 2017/18 20 - -

CM - Will Hughes

One of Moor Farm's starboys, Will Hughes, has forged a very solid Premier League career since leaving Derby in 2018 for Watford.

Now with Crystal Palace, he has been a crucial part of the Eagles' starting XI over the last few years and has racked up over 150 appearances in the top flight at the age of 29. Skillful, mesmerising, one of their own, Rams supporters still keep a keen eye on their once mercurial midfielder.

CM - Craig Bryson

Completing the trio of 2013/14 midfielders is Craig Bryson, who is a modern-day club legend.

The scorer of that hat-trick against Nottingham Forest, and one of the most complete midfielders to have ever graced Pride Park, there is no way that the Scotsman could be left out of this team.

42 goals and 39 assists in 276 appearances, the now retired 37-year-old is still fondly remembered by Derby fans, and is always welcome back at DE24.

RW - Tom Ince

The Rams have had a host of midfielders that could slot into this spot, but Tom Ince is possibly the best technical player that they've had in the last decade.

Originally signed on loan from Hull City, the winger quickly endeared himself to fans with fantastic footwork and unbelievable goals.

While his career has declined since leaving Derby, there have not been many players better on the ball on the right flank than Ince, and the fact that he did leave for £10 million to Huddersfield Town just proves the impact he had during his time at Pride Park.

ST - Chris Martin

One of the greatest Championship strikers of the 2010s, Chris Martin was exceptional for Derby during his time at the club, and despite loans to Hull, Fulham and Reading, it's the Rams where he played his best football.

With 76 goals in 224 appearances to his name, the now 35-year-old came up with the goods at extremely important times, including in the 90th minute against Nottingham Forest in July 2020, when he left it late to rescue a late point for his side.

Now playing for Bristol Rovers, it's hard to deny the impact that Martin had during his seven-year on-off spell at Derby, and he is definitely the club's best striker in the last 10 years.

LW - Johnny Russell

Although it wasn't his natural side during his time in the East Midlands, Johnny Russell had to find his way into the team, especially because of his efforts during the 2013/14 and 2015/16 campaigns.

The 34-year-old left England for Sporting Kansas City in the USA in 2018, but he was excellent for the majority of the time at Pride Park.

He picked up 34 goals and 34 assists in just over 200 games in black-and-white, with 19 of those goal contributions coming in 2015/16. Russell's strike against Forest in the 5-0 decimation is one of Pride Park's greatest goals, and his tenacious running up and down the wing made him a fan's favourite.