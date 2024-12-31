Derby County do hold an interest in Ipswich Town’s Ali Al-Hamadi as Paul Warne looks to bring in attacking reinforcements during the January window.

The Rams have enjoyed a solid return to the Championship this season, with the side 16th in the table, although they may feel that recent performances have warranted more points.

Despite the positives, the side is still lacking in key areas, and the recruitment team will look to address that in the New Year.

Championship Table (as of 31/12/24) Team P GD Pts 15 Coventry City 24 -2 28 16 Derby County 24 -1 27 17 QPR 24 -8 26

Derby County interested in Ipswich Town’s Ali Al-Hamadi

And, according to Derbyshire Live, one player they are keen on is Ipswich’s Al-Hamadi, with the report saying they are ‘huge admirers’ of the attacker.

The Iraq international joined the Suffolk outfit in January, and he scored four goals to help Kieran McKenna’s side complete an unlikely double promotion.

Many expected a summer loan move would follow, with Derby among those chasing Al-Hamadi earlier this year.

But, the 22-year-old remains at Portman Road, and an injury to George Hirst means he has found himself as an option for McKenna behind first-choice striker Liam Delap.

In total, Al-Hamadi has made ten appearances in the Premier League this season, but the Tractor Boys are likely to be in the market for a number nine themselves in January, so a temporary departure could be on the cards.

Derby County switch would suit Al-Hamadi and the player

Whilst he features at times from the bench, the reality is that if Ipswich do get a new striker in, Al-Hamadi isn’t going to play much at all in the final months of the season.

So, a January loan would make sense for all parties, as he is at a stage in his career where he needs to be playing regular football.

From Derby’s perspective, they are lacking depth and quality behind Jerry Yates, so Al-Hamadi will get minutes for Warne over the coming months.

He has the physicality and work-rate to thrive in the Championship, and he could be the focal point that is ideally suited to this Derby team.

Related Paul Warne hints Derby County set to keep Crystal Palace's David Ozoh in positive January update The midfielder has been out of action since September with first a hamstring and then a calf injury.

Of course, there are areas of his game that need to be improved, but Al-Hamadi is still a young player, and that will come with more experience, and it’s worth remembering that he has had a very quick rise, as he started last season in League Two with AFC Wimbledon.

Ultimately, January is about adding a few quality players to help this Derby squad, and Al-Hamadi would be a good bit of business if they can get it over the line, although there is sure to be competition for his signature if he is available.