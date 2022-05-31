Derby County’s stance regarding potential move for Birmingham City man becomes clearer

Derby County are not currently looking to make a move for Birmingham City forward Lukas Jutkiewicz, according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

Responding to a Rams fan on Twitter who asked about whether the club were in for the 33-year-old, Nixon suggested that a switch is not on the cards at the moment.

A report from The Athletic earlier this month revealed that Derby are believed to be looking to strengthen their attacking options and named Jutkiewicz as a player who could be on their radar.

As per Birmingham Live, Jutkiewicz’s current contract at St Andrew’s runs until 2024 and thus the Rams would have had to submit a bid for him in order to have a chance of securing his services.

A takeover deal involving Chris Kirchner is finally expected to be completed tomorrow after the American businessman was named as the club’s preferred bidder earlier this year.

The Rams will be hoping to assemble a squad which is capable of achieving a great deal of success in League One next season following their recent relegation from the Championship.

Derby will also need to make decisions regarding the futures of some of their out-of-contract players in the coming weeks.

Quiz: Did Derby County win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games last season?

1 of 25 Did Derby win, lose or draw in their clash with Huddersfield Town in August? Win Lose Draw

The Verdict

Whereas it is important to note that there is a chance that Derby could potentially revive their interest in Jutkiewicz, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if they are looking at other options.

The forward only managed to find the back of the net on two occasions in the Championship last season despite making 36 appearances for Birmingham.

Whether Jutkiewicz will remain at St Andrew’s during the upcoming window is unclear as he was used sparingly by manager Lee Bowyer during the closing stages of the previous term.

As for Derby, it is imperative that they nail their recruitment this summer as drafting in some classy operators will unquestionably bolster their chances of challenging for an immediate return to the Championship.