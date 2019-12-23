Derby County’s stance regarding key figure explained

Derby County are likely to keep faith with Phillip Cocu despite his poor start to life in charge of the Rams.

A heavy 3-0 defeat at Reading on Saturday extended what has been an awful run of form for the East Midlands outfit, who have now lost six successive away games without scoring a goal.

Therefore, fans are understandably unhappy with the situation and it has prompted some to call for the ex-PSV coach to go.

However, the Telegraph have revealed that owner Mel Morris is not considering replacing Cocu as he is aware of the issues he has had to deal with since taking over.

That includes the well-documented drink driving incident that involved Mason Bennett, Tom Lawrence and Richard Keogh.

As well as that, having been appointed with just a month to go before the season began, Cocu had limited time to work with the squad and the group was considerably weaker after influential trio Harry Wilson, Fikayo Tomori and Mason Mount returned to their parent clubs after a successful loan spell at Pride Park.

The big Xmas Derby County quiz – Can you get 18 out of 18?

1 of 18 Who has scored more goals for Derby from these four players? Martyn Waghorn Mason Bennett Jack Marriott Tom Lawrence

The verdict

This is a sensible approach from Derby and even though there’s no doubt they have struggled this season, it could be the right call in the long-term.

Anyone replacing Frank Lampard would have had big boots to fill because the success last season centred on loan players who were clearly too good for this level.

Cocu has a clear vision and he deserves at least a few more months, with new January additions required, before the board take any significant action.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.