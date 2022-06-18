Derby County’s stance over potential summer departure for senior player revealed

Derby County will listen to loan offers for midfielder Krystian Bielik this summer, a report from Derbyshire Live has revealed.

Bielik will be looking to impress in the coming campaign, in order to secure a place in Poland’s squad for the World Cup later this year.

Speaking recently however, Poland manager Czesław Michniewicz suggested that Bielik will have to leave Derby this summer to have a chance of making it to Qatar, due to the standard of football in League One.

Now it seems as though the Rams could be open to allowing such a move to happen, with this latest update suggesting that the club would be open to letting the 24-year-old leave on loan this summer.

However, it is thought that Derby have no intention of selling Bielik during the current transfer window, with two years remaining on his contract with the club, securing his future at Pride Park untl the end of the 2023/24 season.

Galatasaray are apparently among a number of clubs who hold an interest in Bielik, with Derby now waiting to see if any clubs express an interest in signing the midfielder on a temporary basis.

Bielik has been blighted by injury since joining Derby from Arsenal in 2019, making just 49 appearances in his three years with the club.

The Verdict

This does feel like a rather interesting stance for Derby to take over Bielik’s future.

On the one hand, letting a player with his ability go would be a significant loss for the Rams, given the fact they are already short on squad numbers given their current precarious situation.

However, given that need to preserve funds to keep the club going, offloading Bielik’s wages from the budget, and potentially receiving a loan fee, could yet be useful from a financial perspective for the club.

As a result, there is plenty for Derby to consider here, though you feel Bielik could be open to such a move, given he will be desperate to give himself the best possible chance of playing at the World Cup.