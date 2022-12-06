Derby County’s stance on recalling Birmingham City loanee becomes clearer

Derby County are not expected to activate their clause to bring Krystian Bielik back to Pride Park from his current loan club Birmingham City, according to an update from Birmingham Live.

The central midfielder, who can also operate as a centre-back, was allowed to go out on loan by former boss Liam Rosenior during the latter stages of July with the Poland international making the step back up to the Championship.

However, the Rams’ boss has changed since then with Paul Warne arriving at Pride Park in September, with the East Midlands outfit having the power to recall the 24-year-old if they wished to have him at their disposal again.

His last couple of seasons in the Midlands have been heavily disrupted by injury problems – but is one of the club’s most talented players when fit and on form – with his absence throughout the majority of last term potentially crucial in ensuring his parent club were relegated to League One.

He has been an asset for Birmingham this term though, making 13 league appearances with the Rams just one of several loanees at St Andrew’s who have impressed under John Eustace, with the ex-Arsenal man heavily contributing to their promising start to the campaign.

And in a boost for the second-tier outfit, he is now expected to remain there for the rest of the season.

The Verdict:

Bielik may be happier if he remains at a higher level and this gesture to let him remain there for the remainder of 2022/23 may help the Rams later down the line when they want him to show the same loyalty.

There’s every chance they could be competing in the second tier once again next season and that could mean the services of Bielik are required.

He would be particularly handy for his experience at that level and his versatility, especially if Warne wants to continue operating with a back three with the Poland international able to slot in at the back seamlessly.

Curtis Davies and Richard Stearman are probably entering the latter stages of their careers now, so to have a successor there in Bielik ready to go would be ideal, even though his injury problems have disrupted his development.

His spell at a higher level may also enable Derby to secure a higher fee for his services in the summer if they decide that they want to cash in on him permanently, so allowing him to stay at his loan club makes sense despite the fact he could contribute to the Rams’ promotion charge this term.