Derby County’s stance on player sales clarified as January approaches

Derby County do not want to sell any of their players right now despite a host of clubs circling their brightest talents but if a new owner cannot be found before January the administrators may make some big decisions, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

American businessman Chris Kirchner has long been the frontrunner to become the Rams’ next owner but announced last night that he was withdrawing from the process, raising fresh concerns about the club’s future.

With January approaching, the continued uncertainty at Pride Park is likely to be wind in the sails of the clubs keen to swoop for Derby’s up-and-coming players.

Nixon reported yesterday that the Rams do not want to sell anyone right now, however, he added that the club’s administrators may make some big decisions should a takeover not be completed by January.

Football League World revealed earlier this month that midfielder Jason Knight is attracting significant attention, with Everton, Wolves, Crystal Palace, Leicester, Leeds, Burnley, and Newcastle all keen.

Max Bird, Louie Sibley, and Jack Stretton have also caught the eye, with Brentford, Bournemouth, Norwich City, and West Bromwich Albion all interested.

Lee Buchanan, who is out of contract next summer, is another candidate to depart with Celtic linked ahead of January and Nottingham Forest attempting to prize him away in the previous window.

The Verdict

You really have to feel for Derby fans, who have been through the wringer over the past 18 months and were handed another disappointment yesterday.

Kirchner withdrawing from the takeover race means the club’s future looks in jeopardy once again.

It’s good news that the Pride Park outfit’s stance is still that they don’t want to cash in on any of their players but as Nixon suggests, the administrators may feel they have to make some sales next month to keep the club going.

Rams supporters will be hoping that the decision is not in the administrator’s hands by that point but it is looking increasingly like it will be.