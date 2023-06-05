Derby County are said to be surprised by the comments made by the Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny regarding Jason Knight's future.

Kenny suggested ahead of Ireland's upcoming qualifying clashes with Greece and Gibraltar that Knight was on the verge of joining another club.

The Rams have since told BBC Sport Derby that these comments are inaccurate, and thus a move for the midfielder is now currently set to occur.

What did Stephen Kenny say about Derby County midfielder Jason Knight?

Making reference to Knight, Kenny has admitted that he believes the Republic of Ireland international is set to depart Pride Park.

Speaking to The Sun (as cited by the Derby Telegraph), Kenny said: "He's another one on the verge of a move now.

"A lot of clubs want to buy Jason, which will be good for him, to get back to playing at a level higher than League One.

"Derby have been great to him, he's played a high amount of games for them for someone so young.

"But he's at that stage where he probably needs to go and play at a higher level to kick on."

What is Jason Knight's contract status?

Knight's contract with the Rams was set to expire at the end of June.

However, Derby had an option to extend his stay for another 12 months included as part of this particular deal.

As confirmed by the club's official website last month, this option has been triggered.

As it stands, Knight is set to remain at Derby until 2024.

Any potential suitor for the midfielder will have to pay a reasonable fee this summer due to his contract status.

Will Derby County be able to retain the services of Jason Knight?

With the Rams opting to dismiss claims that Knight is set for an imminent exit, it will be interesting to see whether they will be able to keep him for at least another season.

If Knight is indeed the subject of offers from teams who are playing at a higher level than Derby, he could be tempted to embark on the next chapter of his career.

Yet with the Rams set to be aiming to launch a push for promotion later this year, it may be turning down bids as the midfielder could go on to play a major role for the club in their quest for success.

Having recorded a respectable average WhoScored match rating of 6.86 in League One last season, Knight will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods on a consistent basis for Derby in the upcoming campaign.