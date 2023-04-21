Derby County got a very much-needed three points on the board with a 2-1 victory away at Exeter City on Tuesday night.

Having drawn their previous two league outings, the Rams knew they likely needed a win to keep pace with Bolton and Peterborough above them - and they delivered.

Indeed, a brace from forward David McGoldrick was enough to render Jack Sparkes' 78th minute strike for Exeter nothing more than a consolation come the full-time whistle.

Where are Derby in League One at present?

Following a good three points at Exeter City, Derby closed the gap on the top six.

They did, however, not jump into the play-off places.

Instead, they are now dead level on 72 points with Bolton Wanderers in sixth, and just one point behind fifth-place Peterborough United.

Bolton do have a game in hand on the Rams, though, which could prove very handy indeed if they can pick up a positive result in that clash.

It certainly looks set to be a nervy, but potentially exciting, final few weeks of the season for Paul Warne and his side.

Who do Derby County play in their remaining League One fixtures?

Following Tuesday night's fixture, the Rams have just three matches remaining in League One.

With the club currently outside the top six, they are all vitally important.

With that in mind, we've broken down all three matches below, and predicted what result the Rams may achieve from their remaining fixtures.

Derby County v Buton Albion - Sky Bet League One

Up next for Derby County after two back-to-back away matches is a return to Pride Park.

Indeed, the Rams will face Burton Albion in League One action on Saturday 22nd April, with kick-off at 3PM.

Burton currently sit mid-table in the third tier, occupying 16th place ahead of the weekend.

When the two sides met at Burton's Pirelli Stadium back in December, Derby were held to a 1-1 draw by their opponents.

The Rams will be eyeing all three points this weekend though, as they look to do everything possible to climb back into the top six.

Predicted result: Derby County win.

Derby County v Portsmouth - Sky Bet League One

After they take on Burton at home, another match at Pride Park follows for Derby County in their play-off chase.

The Rams welcome Portsmouth to their home stadium on Saturday 29th April, with kick-off scheduled for 3PM.

Portsmouth currently sit two places behind the Rams in the league standings, but trailing by seven points, it is very likely that their own play-off ambitions will be put to bed by the time the two sides meet.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw back at Fratton Park in November, but Derby know that with a very tough final day fixture coming up, they may well have to take three points from this one.

Predicted result: Derby County win.

Sheffield Wednesday v Derby County - Sky Bet League One

Last but not least, on the final day, Derby face what is, on paper, their trickiest of their three remaining fixtures.

The two sides are due to meet on Sunday 7th May, with kick-off scheduled for 12PM.

With Sheffield Wednesday currently third and involved in the automatic promotion race, it could well be that they need to win on the final day if they are to have any chance of going up and avoiding the play-offs.

Of course, Derby have ambitions of their own, though, and they may also need maximum points to get into the top six come the final day.

When the Owls travelled to Pride Park in December, the two clubs played out a 0-0 draw, and given Sheffield United's recent run of form, quite literally anything is possible.

Predicted result: Sheffield Wednesday win.

Derby County League One points prediction

If the above predictions prove accurate, we're predicting the Rams to pick up six points from their final three matches, with two wins and one defeat.

That will give the club a total of 78 points for the season come full-time on the final day.

Will Derby County make the play-offs?

If Derby do indeed win two of their remaining fixtures, and finish the season on 78 points, I predict they will just about sneak into the play-offs.

The problem they have is that the teams above them that they can catch in Bolton and Peterborough are both in decent form.

Their saving grace may be Peterborough's tough fixtures, with Ipswich up next, and an away trip to Barnsley for Darren Ferguson's men on the final day.

22/04/23 - Derby County v Burton Albion (15:00)

29/04/23 - Derby County v Portsmouth (15:00)

07/05/23 - Sheffield Wednesday v Derby County (12:00)