Derby County’s prospects of securing move for eight-goal attacker become clearer

Derby County are unlikely to make a move for Lech Poznan attacker Kamil Jozwiak at this stage, according to Derbyshire Live.

The Rams have been linked with a move for Jozwiak throughout the transfer window so far, with Phillip Cocu in the market to add to their options in the wide areas as they look to mount more of a consistent promotion challenge in the coming season.

The Poland international enjoyed a productive season last term with Lech Poznan registering eight league goals in 35 appearances, which has seen Jozwiak attract the interest of a number of potential suitors, but the 22-year-old has played a part in their opening matches of the 2020/21 campaign.

However, it is thought that Derby are unlikely to be investing heavily in their squad this window, and despite being in the market for a new wide forward they are unlikely to be making a move for Jozwiak at the moment, with nothing new having developed with the 22-year-old’s situation at Lech Poznan so far.

The verdict

This would seemingly suggest that Derby will be turning their attentions to other targets with Jozwiak looking like he could be out of the Rams’ price range this transfer window, and while he could have been a good addition it would have been a risk to overspend on a player untested in the Championship.

The Rams will need to try and ensure that they do find other targets which are more affordable as they need to bolster their wide options, and that could make a major difference as to whether Phillip Cocu is able to get them challenging for a top six finish in the coming campaign.

Jozwiak is undoubtedly a player who has a lot of potential and it would have been interesting to see how well he could have performed for the Rams were he to have arrived, but it now seems that the prospect of that looks very unlikely at the moment.