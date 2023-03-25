Derby County are now just one point and one place above the chasing play-off pack after a damaging defeat to closest competitors Peterborough United on Saturday.

In the bigger picture, that continues an alarming run of form, with the Rams having won just one of their last five games, and things don’t get any easier with Ipswich Town next up for Paul Warne’s side.

So, whilst Derby do have their destiny in their own hands, as the boss was keen to stress after the loss, the reality is that could change very quickly.

From thinking automatic promotion was a possibility earlier this year, to fighting just to finish sixth, it’s fair to say it’s been a tough period for Warne and Derby.

And, whilst there are different factors for their struggles, Warne must now feel they didn’t do enough in the January window.

Right now, his squad is getting stretched, and certain players who had been performing well now look sluggish. Four changes were made for the trip to Peterborough, but the reality is that it was nothing new. Those that came in have been in and out of the side before, so nothing really changes.

That’s not to say Derby needed a major shake-up, they obviously didn’t. It’s important to keep a level head and recognise this is still a good squad on the whole, they just needed two or three new additions to beef up a group that lacks balance in certain areas.

When Will Osula was recalled by Sheffield United in January it didn’t seem a major blow, but he offered something different up top. He had a physicality that could help, even if it was just as a substitute. Bringing on someone with that running power and ability to get in behind would be a real asset. Instead, they don’t really have a plan B.

Along with a striker, you feel Derby could have done with a natural right-back, to allow Korey Smith to go back in midfield, and maybe even an additional centre-back.

The way the East Midlands outfit struggled with Peterborough in the second half was a concern, and it’s another notable defeat for Warne against sides in the top seven. Since he has come into the club, it’s been a theme that they don’t beat the better teams in the division, which is a worry.

We know that Derby aren’t in a position where they can splash the cash, but a few bargains were to be had in January, but they didn’t do enough. As a result, the promotion dream that they had a few months back is fading rapidly.

