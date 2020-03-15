Derby County’s plans ahead of upcoming break revealed

Derby County have decided to treat the next week as though the international break has come early, meaning the players will be off.

The EFL announced on Friday that no more Championship fixtures would take place until April 3 at the earliest due to the coronavirus, which is now a global pandemic.

Obviously, football has taken a back seat as people try and fight the virus but it has left clubs in a difficult position as they consider what to do over the coming weeks.

And, Derbyshire Live have revealed that the Rams will be giving their training ground a major clean in the coming days as they look to take precautions.

Everyone connected to the club, from players to staff, will not report back to the training ground until Friday, although that’s subject to change depending on government advice.

Additionally, they will then be tested daily at the medical centre on a daily basis as the Rams look to act swiftly in case anyone has contracted the virus.

The verdict

This is sensible from Derby. The reality is that the players don’t need to be in now because they aren’t set to play for another three weeks at least.

So, it’s better to keep the group away from each other for the next week and they are right to take precautions when they do return.

Of course, this is a fast-moving situation and it’s going to be hard for the club to keep on top of things but it seems like they are prepared.

