Derby County have had many incredible footballers play a part in their long history.

Many will remember the legends of the club who featured regularly for the club, but most will forget the individuals who only played a small part, and even fewer don’t have any recollection of those one-game wonders to kick the ball for the Rams.

Football League World brings you five players who only played one game for Derby and what they went on to achieve following their departure from Derbyshire.

Ross Atkins

Derby-born Ross Atkins came up through the youth ranks of the Rams and would achieve his childhood dream of playing for his local club, however, he would sadly never make more than one appearance.

Atkins spent the majority of his Derby career on loan, as he played for seven different clubs over a six-year spell, excluding the Rams.

The goalkeeper would not feature again in the Football League and would play the rest Football League and would play the lower levels.

His retirement came following the 2019 season, but he has since returned to become the lead academy goalkeeping coach at Derby.

Isak Ssewankambo

The Swedish-born fullback was handed his debut by Paul Clement in a League Cup tie against Portsmouth following an impressive preseason in the 2015/16 campaign.

Isak Ssewankambo joined the club from NAC Breda but just a year later headed for Molde FK.

Ssewankambo left Norway to move home to Sweden where he remains to this day - currently plying his trade at IFK Norrköping.

Ryan Connolly

Ryan Connolly played in the professional set-up but would only get one game for the club.

The Irishman moved back to Ireland following the expiration of his deal with the Rams, and he has spent the League of Ireland, first joining Sligo Rovers, then Galway United, and then Shamrock Rovers.

Connolly is currently without a club having left Treaty United during the 2023 season, and is still determined to continue his career in the Irish leagues.

Javan Vidal

Javan Vidal joined the club on loan from Manchester City in February 2010.

Vidal struggled to make the desired impact at the club and returned to City with only one substitute appearance in Derbyshire.

The defender left the Etihad outfit at the end of his deal to join Panetolikos, but after a short stint at the club he would return to Manchester by joining Stockport County.

Vidal would not leave Manchester until he decided to move to Tamworth.

Vidal retired from professional football once his contract expired at Kettering Town.

Alefe Santos

The Brazilian-born winger joined the Rams from Bristol Rovers.

In a three-year stint at Derby, Alefe Santos would only feature once in a game against Charlton Athletic in the League Cup.

Santos spent two periods out on loan while being contracted to Derby, playing for Notts County and Eastleigh.

Following his release, he joined Yeovil Town, and he followed this by joining Aldershot Town.

The 28-year-old is currently playing football for Poole Town in Southern League Premier Division South.