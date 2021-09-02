Derby County’s off-field situation takes yet another twist

After being unable to bring any players in before the transfer deadline on August 31, Derby County have been dealt another blow by the EFL during the international break.

A fifth charge has been added to the Rams’ misdemeanours by the Football League on the Embargo Reporting Service, in which the club are alleged to have breached regulation 51.2.3, which is missing a payment of transfer fee instalments.

It is a charge that was placed upon the club back in July as well, but it had disappeared from the wrap sheet in recent times, although the rest of the club’s issues, including ‘Default in payments to HMRC’ and ‘Failure to provide audited annual accounts’ still remain.

Restrictions imposed by the authorities meant that Wayne Rooney has not been able to add to his playing squad since the signings of Phil Jagielka and Sam Baldock on August 17.

And Rooney is unlikely going to be allowed to add any free agents to his ranks due to the latest charge placed upon the club in what is a dismal time for County off the pitch.

The Verdict

Things are actually going better than expected on the pitch, but off it it’s the same old story.

It does seem like Mel Morris needs to urgently sort a takeover of the club out after many failed attempts as the same old issues keep arising behind the scenes.

The defaulting of transfer payments charge appeared earlier in the summer on the wrap sheet but then disappeared, so for it to return must mean that there’s more financial issues that need to be addressed at the club.

You have to wonder how long Wayne Rooney will be able to keep his mind on the task at hand for as he seems to be working under very difficult circumstances – Rams fans will be just hoping a legitimate businessman with a good source of money is waiting in the wings to take the club forward but at this moment in time it’s wishful thinking.