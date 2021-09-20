Derby County’s Louie Sibley and Jason Knight react to Max Bird’s social media message after impact in Stoke win

Derby County duo Louie Sibley and Jason Knight have reacted to Max Bird’s message on his personal Instagram account following his stunning strike in the Rams’ 2-1 win against Stoke City.

It has been a turbulent last few days for Derby off the pitch with the club having entered into administration. That leaves the club facing a 12 point deduction that would take them down from 12th place to the foot of the Championship table.

However, Wayne Rooney was able to get his players to produce one of their best performances of the campaign so far against Stoke on Saturday.

The Rams ran out deserved 2-1 winners and showed that there is still a lot of fight left in the squad irrespective of off-the-field issues.

Bird managed to produce a moment of real individual quality against Stoke with the midfielder taking aim from distance and firing an excellent effort into the top corner giving Joe Bursik in the visitor’s goal no chance.

A header from Curtis Davies doubled the lead and proved to be the winning goal, but Bird’s moment of individual class got Derby on their way to picking up a much-needed result.

Following his goal-scoring exploits against Stoke, Bird has taken to his personal Instagram account to share footage of his effort and also heap praise on his teammates and Derby supporters for their role in securing the three points.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MB (@max.bird10)

Sibley and Knight were quick to react to Bird’s latest message on Instagram. The duo were were keen to heap praise on the midfielder for his moment of real quality in the win against Stoke.

The verdict

Bird’s goal against Stoke was much-needed to life the morale around the stadium and amongst the Derby players on Saturday. It was a moment that showed the quality that the Rams still possess despite being down to the bare bones in terms of squad numbers.

Over the next few months heading into the January window, there is a chance for a host of Derby player to put themselves in the shop window for potential moves.

That is an inevitable consequence of the Rams entering into administration over the last few days.

The individual quality of some of the players in Rooney’s squad is obvious. Bird is a player that will likely be on the radar of other clubs with him able to produce moments like he did in the win against Stoke at the weekend.

However, for now, Bird needs to continue to try and make that kind of impact on matches more regularly.

Knight and Sibley will both be aware of the quality that the midfielder has to offer and they will be wanting to see him deliver that in the coming games with the Rams needing all the help they can get at the moment.