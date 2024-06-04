Highlights Derby County admirers of Bobby Clark for Championship midfield.

Derby County are long-term admirers of Liverpool midfielder Boby Clark, as reported by Derbyshire Live.

The Rams are preparing for life back in the Championship after two seasons in England’s third division.

The 2023/24 season was a fantastic campaign for Paul Warne’s side, as it was a slow start to the campaign, but they soon found their form and were very much in control of second place, ahead of teams like Bolton Wanderers, Peterborough United, and Barnsley.

League One standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Portsmouth(C) 46 37 97 2 Derby County(P) 46 41 92 3 Bolton Wanderers 46 35 87 4 Peterborough 46 28 84 5 Oxford United(P) 46 23 77 6 Barnsley 46 18 76

Promotion to the Championships means the club can shop in a higher market than they could in League One, and with Warne likely going to want fresh faces, it has been revealed that Clark is someone the club has long admired.

One area of the market that Derby County are likely going to explore this summer is the Premier League loan market.

This allows them to sign some of the Premier League’s most exciting young players on loan for the season, which benefits the player, the parent club, and the club who is signing the player, as they are saving money.

According to Derbyshire Live, midfield is a key area to address for Derby this summer, as Paul Warne looks to build a midfield from scratch in his image.

One player the club is looking at is Ebou Adams, who the Rams did have on loan in the 2023/24 season.

But this report also goes on to state that Derby are long-term admirers of Liverpool’s Bobby Clark.

It states that the Premier League loan market is an option for the club this summer, and Derby have been interested in Clark for some time, it seems.

Bobby Clark’s career so far

Bobby Clark started his career in Newcastle United’s academy, but in 2021 he was picked up by Liverpool, and he joined their under-18s.

The 19-year-old stayed with that team for a year before joining the club’s under-21s in 2022.

He has since played 37 games for the under-21s, during which he has scored five goals and chipped in with six assists.

The midfielder has been really impressive in the club’s academy setup, so much so that he earned a lot of minutes with the first team in the campaign just finished.

Clark played 12 times for Liverpool in a variety of competitions, with his most appearances coming in the Premier League.

However, Clarke did impress in the Europa League, as he scored once and registered an assist in two appearances.

The young midfielder featured a lot for the club in the 2023/24 campaign, but the next step in his development may be a loan spell in the Championship.

Bobby Clark would be an excellent signing for Derby

Derby being back in the Championship allows the club to go into a market that they couldn’t access in League One.

That market is the Premier League loan market, because teams from the top flight are more and more looking to send their young prospects out on loan to teams in the second tier.

The Rams being back in that division means Warne and co. can use their contacts and look to sign players like Bobby Clark.

The 19-year-old would be an exciting addition for the Rams, as he is someone who has impressed enormously in Liverpool’s under-21 team, as well as impressing in the brief appearances he has had in the first team.

Clark is in need of regular first-team minutes, and joining Derby would allow that, given that the club is somewhat light in that area of the pitch.