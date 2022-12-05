Derby County’s Joe Wildsmith makes admission about facing former club Sheffield Wednesday

Derby County goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith says it was “strange” facing former club Sheffield Wednesday at Pride Park on Saturday.

The Rams played out a 0-0 draw with the Owls in what was a dull affair, with chances at a premium and both sides being wasteful in possession. Wildsmith did not have too much to do against his previous employers but did make a good save to deny Fisayo Dele-Bashiru in what was the visitors’ best opportunity.

It was the first time Wildsmith had faced Wednesday since leaving the club in the summer. The 26-year-old, who was born in Sheffield, began his career at Hillsborough and went on to make 88 appearances. But he turned down the offer of a new contract in the summer in search of regular football as he would have been third choice behind David Stockdale and Cameron Dawson.

Wildsmith has excelled between the sticks for Derby this season and has established himself as the undisputed number one at the club, keeping eight clean sheets in the league so far and making a number of key saves as he’s helped Paul Warne’s side to seventh in the table.

He was delighted to keep another shut out at the weekend, but admitted that it was a bizarre experience for him lining up against Wednesday.

“It’s always nice to get a clean sheet in any game as a goalkeeper,” Wildsmith told the club’s official website.

“And for me with all the added things going on today it was a really nice touch for me personally, but I thought the team defended great and were very deserving of that clean sheet…

“It was very strange, a bit surreal, really because I was there for so long until last summer, I’ve never really known anything but that club and to see some familiar faces – ones I’ve known for years and years – was nice but obviously then it was down to business and get the job done on the pitch.

“After that I could go and see who I wanted to see and say hello to who I wanted to say hello to.

“At the end of the day it’s just another game. They are my old club, but I’m playing for Derby County now and my focus on was helping us get the three points. We couldn’t, but we got a point and a clean sheet and I’m happy with that.”

The verdict

Wildsmith has been an excellent signing for Derby.

It is a move that has worked out well as it has allowed Wildsmith to get the game time he desperately wanted and for Warne to have a reliable and dependable goalkeeper.

While Wednesday did offer him new terms, they were never going to stand in his way if he opted to leave. With Stockdale and Dawson on the books, Darren Moore has two incredibly good options in the goalkeeping department.

Wildsmith was arguably unlucky not to become the number one at his boyhood club, having a number of spells in the team but never managing to fully nail his place down.

But all that has changed at Derby and he will be a key part of the team for the rest of the season as the Rams look to make a return to the Championship the first attempt.