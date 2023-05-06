Derby County goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith says he would take "so much pleasure" in beating former club Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Sunday.

It is a huge game for the Rams against the Owls as they look to secure a play-off place.

Paul Warne's side currently sit sixth in the League One table, two points clear of seventh-placed Peterborough United, and they could miss out on the top six if they lose and Posh win at fourth-placed Barnsley on the final day of the season.

Wildsmith came through the academy ranks at Hillsborough and went on to make 89 appearances for the club, but he departed for Pride Park in the summer after turning down a new contract.

The 27-year-old has established himself as the Rams' number one, making 53 appearances in all competitions and keeping 21 clean sheets.

Joe Wildsmith on Sheffield Wednesday reunion

Ahead of his first return to Hillsborough as an opposition player, Wildsmith joked that he would enjoy beating his former club.

"I've not been in too much contact, especially friends," Wildsmith told Derbyshire Live. "A lot of them are Sheffield Wednesday fans… I've tried to keep a quiet phone and I think they are aware that I don't need it this week. That's the sign of good friends in terms of just leaving me to it.

"I've had no messages saying it's a big game or things like that. It's been pretty quiet, I've been keeping my head down and spending time with my family and the little one like I would any other week.

"It's the last game of the main season, and I am preparing for the game how I would do any other game.

"It just happens to be a game in the city that I live in," Wildsmith continued. "That's the only difference. It's somewhere I've been many times, I am sure I will feel comfortable there.

"In terms of friends and family, it's been quiet, and it's been nice of them to do that. I'd take so much pleasure in us beating them and then giving it to them, but it's just a surreal situation for me.

"Once the job is done then we can talk about it then. It's a lot easier. Until then, I won't be speaking to them much."

Should Joe Wildsmith have left Sheffield Wednesday?

It was definitely the correct decision for Wildsmith to move on.

He had a number of opportunities as the Owls' number one but failed to nail down his place between the sticks, and it was unlikely he would have received more minutes this season ahead of Cameron Dawson and David Stockdale.

Wildsmith needs to be playing regularly, and it has been a successful career move for him, impressing during his stint at Pride Park so far.

With the teams potentially meeting again in the play-offs depending on events on the final day, Wildsmith may face his former club a few more times over the coming weeks.