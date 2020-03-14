Derby County’s Jayden Bogle issues thoughts on recent off-the-field events

The EFL has recently announced that fixtures across the UK have been postponed until 3rd April at the earliest of opportunities due to recent events.

It means that a potential delay to the conclusion of this year’s league campaign is almost inevitable in the Championship, with nine league games still to play this season.

Derby County are currently sat 12th in the second-tier standings, and are just five points adrift of the play-off places, and Phillip Cocu will surely be slightly frustrated by the break from action, as it puts a halt to their upturn in results.

The Rams have won their last two league games, which has given them a fighting chance of finishing inside the top-six.

Derby defender Jayden Bogle took to Instagram to issue his thoughts on the break from football for his side, and labelled it as a ‘strange feeling’.

If the scheduled date for the EFL to get back underway is believed to be correct, then Derby will return to action against bitter rivals Nottingham Forest on 4th April in the early kick-off.

The Verdict:

It certainly is a strange feeling for every football supporter.

In my lifetime, I’ve not experienced anything like this, and it’ll be interesting to see how this year’s campaign is completed, as it’s almost certain that it won’t be completed on time.

Bogle and his Derby team-mates have shown improvement in recent weeks at the ideal time, as they’ve given themselves a real chance of finishing inside the top-six this term.

If they can build on these recent performances, then they’ll have every chance of making a late charge for the play-offs.