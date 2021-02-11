Derby County’s Jack Marriott: How is he getting on away on loan? Has he got a future at the club?

Jack Marriott arrived at Pride Park back in 2018 to much fanfare, having turned into a prolific scorer for Peterborough United as many strikers end up doing.

Marriott traded Posh for the Rams following a 27-goal season in League One, for a fee believed to be £3 million, with Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony claiming Marriott had gotten a bumper wage rise of over £18,000-per week upon the completion of his switch.

So with that fee and wage taken into consideration, Derby fans were hopeful that Marriott was going to fire them into the Premier League, but it hasn’t worked out that way.

Marriott scored 13 goals in his first season, but his second full campaign was less-than impressive as he only netted three times in 37 outings – he did however undergo groin surgery during the first UK lockdown which had left him in severe discomfort.

The 26-year-old actually started the current season in the Rams’ team, but he was surprisingly shipped out on loan to Sheffield Wednesday late in the transfer window back in October.

How is he getting on at Sheffield Wednesday?

It hasn’t been Marriott’s finest stint as a player.

Marriott failed to score in his first seven Owls outings, before picking up a calf injury in November that ruled him out until the start of 2021.

He’s made just one appearance since – a very brief one against Coventry City a few weeks ago – and he hasn’t been in the 20-man squad at all for Wednesday’s last three league games having suffered another little setback.

Caretaker boss Neil Thompson says that Marriott is looking ‘sharp‘ in training though but he does face strong competition for game-time on the pitch, with Callum Paterson and Jordan Rhodes both showing good short-term form.

Has he got a future at Derby?

Considering Derby had a recall clause for Marriott in January but didn’t use it, you’d have to imagine he’s not in Wayne Rooney’s plans.

And with his contract expiring in June, Marriott’s time at Pride Park looks to be over.

It’s a shame as he showed some promise in his debut season at the club, and if he can stay fit, another Championship club could have a real bargain on their hands should they choose to pick him up.