Derby County’s Florian Jozefzoon: How is he getting on away on loan? Has he got a future at the club?

Florian Jozefzoon was a summer 2018 signing for Derby County from Brentford, with the Rams paying a reported £2.75 million to take him away from West London.

Jozefzoon was an exciting talent for the Bees, scoring seven times and notching a further seven assists in 39 Championship games the season before his move to Pride Park, but he’s never quite hit those heights for the Rams.

The winger made 34 appearances in all competitions in his first season at Derby but struggled to replicate his contributions that he made for Brentford, and the Rams bringing in fellow Dutchman Phillip Cocu did nothing for Jozefzoon either as he fell out of favour last season and then was loaned out in October 2020 to fellow Championship side Rotherham.

Let’s assess the 27-year-old’s spell away from Derby and whether he has a future or not at Pride Park.

How is he getting on at Rotherham?

Jozefzoon started seven games in a row between October and November for the Millers, but since being substituted against QPR on November 24, the Dutchman has been on the pitch from the start just once (transfermarkt).

The winger has been confined to mainly substitute appearances since that QPR game, and in some instances he hasn’t made it on to the pitch or sometimes hasn’t even been in the squad.

Paul Warne has recently switched systems to a 5-3-2, which means he now uses wing-backs instead of wingers. That does not suit Jozefzoon one bit and considering Rotherham’s good form, it’s hard to see where he fits in for the rest of the season.

Has he got a future at the Rams?

Unlikely.

There would have likely been a recall clause in January if Wayne Rooney wanted to use it, and he’s chosen not to use it which probably tells you everything.

Jozefzoon’s Derby contract expires in June, so you’d expect that he will leave the Rams as a free agent, and he may have offers from Football League clubs but also outfits back home in Holland.

It’s doubtful that Rotherham will be his permanent landing place though considering they’ve hardly used him since November, and he’s bound to be frustrated by his current situation.