Derby County’s Florian Jozefzoon: Has he got a future at the Rams after his Rotherham stint?

As a graduate of the Ajax academy, much was probably expected from Derby County fans of Florian Jozefzoon when he arrived at Pride Park in 2018.

The Dutchman had just one full season’s experience in England after joining Brentford the year prior, but in that season he scored seven goals from the wing and it prompted Derby to make a move for him for £2.75 million before the 2018/19 season began.

Unfortunately though Jozefzoon’s Derby career hasn’t quite panned out as he would have expected it – he played 27 times in the league in his first season under Frank Lampard but completed 90 minutes just five times, and the writing was on the wall when Phillip Cocu replaced the Chelsea legend.

Jozefzoon was given chances early the next season by his compatriot, but he was soon benched and he played just four times in 2020, which led to his departure on loan to Rotherham United this season.

After starting seven games in a row early on in his loan spell at the Millers, Jozefzoon was soon relegated to a substitute role as Paul Warne opted to change his system – he decided to take away his wingers and replace them with wing-backs, meaning there was no room for Jozefzoon.

Derby County quiz: Does Pride Park have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Does Pride Park have a larger capacity than Bristol City's Ashton Gate? Yes No

The 30-year-old has made 22 appearances in the Championship for Rotherham this season (transfermarkt), playing more often than not since February but the majority of his showings have only been cameos where he’s not made much impact.

So what of his Derby County future? Well Jozefzoon is out of contract at the end of this season, and you’d have to imagine that a new deal is not in the offing, with nothing been spoken of the player by new Derby boss Wayne Rooney in the press.

He’s had a chance to prove himself at the New York Stadium but he’s not done anything of note and he’s likely to hit the free agents pool come July 1.

It wouldn’t be a real surprise to see the winger return to the Netherlands for the start of next season as he’s not shown enough to really earn a contract at another Championship club, and he will probably go down as one of the more forgettable Derby signings over the years.