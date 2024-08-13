Highlights Notts County needs a striker post-Langstaff's departure to Millwall for finishing and pressing qualities.

Notts County’s season began with a solid, but unspectacular, 0-0 draw away at Tranmere Rovers on Saturday. The Magpies’ performance showed several positive signs, including a notable defensive improvement from last season.

However, the goalless draw did once again highlight the need for an extra attacking option for Stuart Maynard’s side. Notts fans have been calling for another addition to the frontline since the high-profile departure of Macaulay Langstaff to Millwall in early July, and they could look to Derby County's Dajaune Brown for their answer.

Despite receiving a hefty fee for Langstaff (reportedly £700,000 plus add-ons), replacing a man who ended his first ever EFL campaign with 28 goals was never going to be an easy task.

Newport County’s Will Evans had been earmarked by many Notts fans as the perfect replacement for Langstaff, but that link reached its conclusion last week when Evans instead signed for Mansfield Town.

But, after Saturday's game, Maynard suggested a deal could still be on the cards, saying: "We're being patient, we're waiting for the right personnel to bring in to make sure we're strong. So just be patient with us, we are working extremely hard behind the scenes."

Notts County need a pacy finisher

Notts’ current attacking options aren’t bad by any means. In David McGoldrick and Cedwyn Scott, they have two strikers who are extremely comfortable dropping deep and linking the play, and in Alassana Jatta they have a mobile target man who looks ideal for League Two football.

All three, however, come with a level of concern. McGoldrick’s form tailed off in the second half of last season and Notts must manage his minutes better this season if they are to get the best from him.

Meanwhile, Scott is returning from an injury that ruled him out for almost the entirety of last season and is very inexperienced at League Two level.

Similarly, although early signs are good, Jatta is still adapting to English football and will likely need more time to properly adjust.

While finding someone of similar quality to Langstaff at League Two level is proving to be difficult, Notts at the very least need a striker of a similar profile to fill the role.

Currently, they are undoubtedly lacking that injection of pace and energy that Langstaff brought. All three of Notts’ frontmen prefer receiving the ball into feet and The Magpies currently lack a livewire who wants to stretch the opposition defence with runs in behind.

This could potentially be a vital component for Notts this season as a striker who could make those runs would open up space for their classy midfield operators, such as Dan Crowley and Matty Palmer. It would also provide more of an outlet for when Notts are struggling to beat an opposition press, giving them the option of playing for flick-ons into the channels from Jatta.

Notts also need someone with energy to implement their own press. Maynard has already highlighted how important pressing will be to ensure Notts’ system is a success, and for all his goals, this was one of Langstaff’s most important qualities. The new man must be equally willing to work hard for his side.

Finally, Notts need someone who is a lethal finisher inside the box. With Jodi Jones and Kellan Gordon likely to fill the wing-back roles, the quality of deliveries coming into the box will be outstanding and while it would be unrealistic to expect a return of 28 goals from any potential new man, they will certainly get plenty of chances.

Dajaune Brown could be the answer

Considering Notts already have three strikers, they’re unlikely to be able to guarantee enough playing time to secure a big-money signing and may be better turning to the loan market instead.

Derby’s Dajaune Brown would be the perfect man for the job.

The 18-year-old Rams striker excelled in a loan spell at National League side Gateshead last season, where he scored six goals in just 18 league appearances after arriving in January.

Brown also starred in the FA Trophy final, picking up a goal and an assist, then scoring the winning penalty in the shootout as The Heed triumphed at Wembley.

Dajaune Brown 2023/24 Stats, as per Transfermarkt Competition Apps Goals National League 18 6 Premier League 2 9 6 League One 2 0 EFL Trophy 2 0 EFL Cup 1 0

The highly rated youngster also possesses the kind of pace that would add another string to Notts’ attacking bow.

Despite Brown being named on the bench in The Rams’ season opener away at Blackburn Rovers last Friday, Derby boss Paul Warne revealed recently that he is looking to add another striker to his squad before the window shuts. With James Collins, Kayden Jackson, Jerry Yates and Connor Washington already at the club, any further addition would likely see Brown go out on loan once again.

A move to Notts would see Brown return to his hometown and feature in a very similar system to the one in which he flourished in at Gateshead last season.

The step-up in level, combined with a progressive style of play and the locality to easily keep taps on their starlet may make this a deal that is just as attractive to Derby as it is to Notts.