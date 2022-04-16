Derby County’s Curtis Davies makes classy Aleksandar Mitrovic statement after Fulham win

Derby County’s never say die attitude has been an example to all clubs in the EFL, of what can be achieved with togetherness in spite of challenging circumstances, and the Rams picked up their 50th, 51st and 52nd points of the season with a 2-1 victory over Fulham on Friday.

The Rams are nine points behind 21st placed Reading with just four games remaining and will probably have to win all four to have any chance of pulling off the greatest of all escapes from relegation.

Curtis Davies took to Instagram to express his emotions after Derby got the better of the league leaders at Pride Park.

He wrote: “We don’t know when we’re beaten!

“Need the same for another four massive games!

“Love the battles with Big Mitro (Aleksandar Mitrovic), always a tough competitor but always massive respect when the final whistle goes.

“I don’t ask for many shirts but being the last time we get to have a wrestle I thought I’d get his from a record breaking season.”

The Rams’ best performances have come in the most difficult circumstances this season, and relegation would have been all but confirmed had they not picked up the win against the Cottagers.

The Verdict

Quiz: Do Nottingham Forest and Derby County have these 10 things in common?

1 of 10 BOTH CLUBS HAVE WON THE DIVISION 1 / PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE YES NO

With some positive developments finally occurring off the pitch, there could be a light at the tunnel for the Rams, and such that could enable them to compete towards the top end of League One next season.

Wayne Rooney should be firmly in the mix for the Manager of the Season Award in the second tier, and it could hinge on whether or not Steve Cooper achieves promotion with Nottingham Forest.

The former England captain has had a threadbare squad for the entire campaign, to have earned 52 points, disregarding deductions, at this stage is an incredible achievement and one that will likely see Rooney managing in the Premier League soon.