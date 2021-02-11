Derby County’s current takeover situation: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Wayne Rooney has brought positivity back to Derby County but there’s no doubt that the continued delays concerning the potential takeover remain an issue.

Originally, it seemed Sheikh Khaled Bin Zayed’s £60 million deal was going to go through before Christmas but fans are still awaiting confirmation.

The delays have caused severe issues for the Rams at points, with players not paid fully in December and 16-year-old Kaide Gordon sold as the club looked to raise funds.

We’ve examined what we know so far in an attempt to address whether it is likely to happen…

What do we know so far?

Back in November, the Rams announced that a deal had been agreed in principle with Derventio Holdings, which is owned by Sheikh Khaled, for the sale of the club.

In December, Bin Zayed International, also owned by the prospective new owner, released a statement in collaboration with Derby in an attempt to ease the fears of supporters and suggested it would be completed before Christmas.

The new year arrived and there was still no confirmation but in January, the Derby Telegraph reported that the deal was on the verge of being completed.

Nearly a month later, the wait continues. Speaking in a press conference today, Rooney suggested there was “nothing to update” on the situation and indicated that the club was “still working on getting it done”.

He added: “I think the quicker it is done, the better.”

The last week has brought a fresh twist, with reports from the Sheffield Star indicating that former Sheffield Wednesday advisor Erik Alonso, who is understood to have lodged a takeover bid for the Owls, is keen on hijacking the deal for Derby.

Things have gone relatively quiet on that front since but before closing his Twitter account on Monday, he noted: “I do not know who has leaked the news to the press, I just want to say one thing, all offers are accompanied by a proof of funds. Goodnight.”

Is it likely to happen?

The longer the wait goes on, the less likely it seems Sheikh Khaled’s takeover is going to go through.

What seems near-certain is that some sort of takeover deal will need to be agreed soon, with the recent financial issues a sign that a change in ownership or significant investment is surely needed.

Rooney has helped the club take positive steps recently but clarity is needed to continue that moving forward.

Hopefully, we get it soon.