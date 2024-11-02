Derby County are one of the best-supported clubs in the EFL and arguably in the entirety of England itself.

Pride Park Stadium is an extremely difficult place to visit and has been consistently over the course of the last decade. The Rams have lost just one of their first six games at home in all competitions this season, with the raucous crowd proving too much to overcome for visitors.

It was a factor that served them well during their relegation campaign, winning 11 of their 23 matches in DE24, drawing seven and losing just five times. It gave supporters hope of survival in extremely testing circumstances after the club was deducted 21 points for financial irregularities and for entering administration.

Nevertheless, attendance figures have been high throughout their time at Pride Park, and Football League World has taken a look at the difference between this season's average attendance at Derby and that of the 2014/15 campaign.

Derby's attendance has remained consistent over the decade

Pride Park has a capacity of 33,597, according to TransferMarkt, although this is very dependent on away allocations and who the Rams are playing.

Nevertheless, a full stadium is often found at Derby, and their fans have continued to be a difference maker at home.

In the 2014/15 campaign, the Rams had an average attendance of 29,232, as per TransferMarkt. There was a lot of excitement surrounding the black-and-white part of the East Midlands ahead of that season, as the club had narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League in 2013/14.

The defeat to QPR in the play-off final inspired supporters to make themselves heard and help the players out on the pitch, often making Pride Park a hive of noise as Steve McClaren's side made their way to the top of the table.

However, a late-season collapse saw them finish eighth, missing out on the play-offs completely.

This campaign has seen the Rams once again have a relatively full stadium, with 29,299 packing out Pride Park on average - a rise of 67 compared to a decade ago.

There are still 18 games to go at Pride Park this season, but the signs are there that this will be another year of consistent support from fans, as Derby look to maintain their Championship status.

Home form will be key to Derby's season

The Rams' strength at home saw them start the campaign with three wins from three before falling to a controversial 3-2 defeat to Norwich City in September.

Nevertheless, they have recovered with a win against QPR and a 1-1 draw with Hull City to re-establish themselves as a competitive force in the Championship despite winning promotion from League One last season.

Derby welcomed their highest attendance of 2024/25 so far against the Tigers, with 29,877 heading through the turnstiles to watch Dajaune Brown score his first goal of his professional career.

Derby County's Opening Home Results/Attendance (TransferMarkt) Opponent Result Attendance Middlesbrough 1-0 (W) 29,443 Bristol City 3-0 (W) 29,270 Cardiff City 1-0 (W) 28,985 Norwich City 2-3 (L) 28,915 QPR 2-0 (W) 29,305 Hull City 1-1 (D) 29,877

If the Rams continue to be backed in the manner that they are, it will only help Paul Warne's side dig out results and keep them away from any potential relegation danger, before progressing up the table in the years to come.