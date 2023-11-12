Highlights Derby County has had a turbulent few years, including a play-off loss, a points deduction, and relegation from the Championship.

It's been a whirlwind couple of years for Derby County both on and off the pitch, from the play-off final defeat in 2019 to a 21 point deduction, and subsequent relegation from the Championship in 2022, it's been a rollercoaster for everyone involved within the club.

The Rams currently sit 7th in League One, looking to push for promotion back to the Championship after narrowly missing out on the play-off spots last season, thanks to a 1-0 loss on the final day of the season to rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

A number of internal decision at the club have left fans puzzled in recent years and there's no denying there's been a few strange transfer-related moves to back up these claims.

With that in mind, we take a look at the biggest Derby transfer flops in recent history:

Efe Ambrose

Brought in by Lampard in 2019 with a lack of cover for Richard Keogh and Fikayo Tomori, the experienced defender didn't make a single appearance for the Rams in his short spell at the club.

With Tomori injured, Lampard still didn't start the defender, instead opting to play midfielder George Evans in the position.

Ikechi Anya

Seemingly a unanimous decision amongst Derby fans, Anya makes the list after his four year spell at the club saw him feature just 35 times.

The wing-back looked a talent in his spell at Watford, but his move to the East Midlands didn't go as planned as an injury-plagued four years saw him leave the club in 2020.

Leon Best

A season-long loan spell for the striker in 2014 saw him make 15 appearances without scoring a single goal for the club.

Abdoul Camara

Signed in 2016 on a three-and-a-half-year deal, for a rumoured fee of around £1.25 million, the midfielder made just 20 appearances for the club before calling it quits.

However, Derby fans will likely still remember him for his free-kick in the FA Cup against Leicester City and his catchy chant made by the fans.

Brad Jones

Jones was considered a decent back-up at Liverpool, but never even contested the starting place, which lead to a loan move to Derby.

11 appearances and some poor performances later, the Australian was sent back to his parent club without any consideration of a second spell at Pride Park.

Nick Blackman

Blackman signed for the club for a fee that reportedly rose over £3 million in 2016. The striker made just 24 appearances, scoring one goal, and spent the majority of his time with the Rams out on loan.

Raul Albentosa

Just the eight appearances for the Spanish centre-back despite signing for the club on a 2-and-a-half-year deal in January 2016

A loan move to Malaga after just six months at the club saw his time in the East Midlands come to a very short end.

Kalifa Cisse

Brought in as a temporary midfield replacement in 2013, Cisse made his spectacular debut in a 3-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday before infecting his toe and playing just 21 more minutes for the club.

He was later released by the club and went on to play for clubs in Australia and Thailand.

Claude Davis

It would be rude not to include a member of the infamous 07/08 Derby squad that hold the record for the least amount of points in a Premier League season.

At the heart of the Rams defence, with 31 forgetful appearances for the club, Davis tops the list off.