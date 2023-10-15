Highlights Derby County aims to fight for promotion back to the Championship this year, after narrowly missing out on a playoff spot last season.

New ownership has improved the financial situation at the club, but promotion has not yet been achieved.

Wayne Rooney, Muhamed Konjic, Ian Taylor, Alan Stubbs, Dean Holdsworth, Ashley Cole, and Kevin Poole are among the oldest players to have made their debut for Derby.

Derby County are aiming to fight for promotion back to the Championship this year.

Paul Warne’s side finished seventh in the table in the previous campaign, narrowly missing out on a play-off place on the final day of the season.

The Rams are in their second term in the third tier, and will be looking to make a quick return to the second division in 2024.

New ownership helped turn around the financial situation at the Derbyshire outfit, but they have been unable to oversee promotion back to the Championship.

Warne will be under pressure to deliver this year, now that he has taken full control of the building of the squad at Pride Park.

Here we look at the seven oldest players to ever make their debut for Derby through the years, with the help of Transfermarkt…

7 Wayne Rooney

Rooney signed for the club following a stint in MLS with DC United, joining the Rams in 2020.

The former England international went on to become a player-manager during his time at Pride Park, before departing in 2021 after relegation to League One.

Rooney’s debut came in a 2-1 win over Barnsley at the age of 34.

6 Muhamed Konjic

Konjic signed for Derby in 2004, joining the club from rivals Coventry City.

The Bosnian made his debut at 34-years-of-age, competing in a 2-1 win over Reading in September of that year.

He spent two years at Derby before retiring from football.

5 Ian Taylor

Taylor made his debut for Derby at the age of 35, competing in a 3-0 loss to Stoke City.

The now 55-year-old was the team’s top scorer in the 2003-04 campaign as the club narrowly avoided relegation to the third tier.

Taylor departed Derby in 2005, signing for Northampton Town, before retiring altogether in 2007.

4 Alan Stubbs

Stubbs signed for Derby in 2008 following the end of his time at Everton.

The defender made his debut for the Rams at the age of 36, featuring in a 1-0 loss to Doncaster Rovers.

Stubbs played just nine times for the club before retiring later that year.

3 Dean Holdsworth

Holdsworth signed for Derby in 2005, making his debut at 36 in a 1-1 draw with Coventry City in the Championship.

The now 54-year-old ultimately only played three times for the club during his brief spell at Pride Park.

He went on to play for several non-league sides and clubs like Newport County and Cambridge United in the time after his exit from Derby, before retiring in 2008.

2 Ashley Cole

Cole ended his career with a brief spell at Derby, returning to English football after spending time in Italy with Roma.

The former England international’s debut came at the age of 38, appearing in 2-0 win over Hull City in 2019.

Cole retired from football after nine appearances for the second tier side.

1 Kevin Poole

Poole signed for Derby in 2005, making his debut at the impressive age of 42 in a 1-1 draw with Leicester City.

The goalkeeper made six appearances for Derby during his one-year spell with the Rams.

He signed for Burton in 2006, where he spent another eight years before retiring in 2014.